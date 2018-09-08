Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Seahawks’ Earl Thomas activated; Dontae Johnson on IR

September 8, 2018 4:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have activated safety Earl Thomas to the 53-man roster, making him eligible to play in Sunday’s opener against Denver.

Cornerback Dontae Johnson was placed on injured reserve Saturday after hurting his groin during practice this week. Johnson was expected to start at right cornerback, but rookie Tre Flowers, a converted safety, might now do so. Veteran Neiko Thorpe is another option.

The move with Thomas was expected. He made it through his first week of practice with no issues after holding out of training camp while seeking an extension or a trade. His deal expires after the 2018 season.

Seattle added cornerback Akeem King from the practice squad and waived cornerback Simeon Thomas, who was claimed off waivers this week.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Camp Lejeune Marines erect bridge over Florence floodwaters

Today in History

1976: Star Trek crew welcomes Space Shuttle Enterprise