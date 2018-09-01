Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Seahawks get Daniels from Colts in exchange for Johnson

September 1, 2018 4:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have traded wide receiver Marcus Johnson to the Indianapolis Colts for tight end Darrell Daniels.

Johnson was a borderline player to make Seattle’s roster in competition for one of the final wide receiver spots. He had three catches for 44 yards in the preseason. Last year as a rookie with Philadelphia, Johnson appeared in 10 games and had five receptions. He was acquired in the offseason as part of the trade that sent Michael Bennett to Philadelphia.

It will be a return home for Daniels, who played at Washington. Daniels was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent before the 2017 season and appeared in 12 games. Daniels also played occasionally at fullback with the Colts and that versatility could be important for Seattle.

___

        Insight by the Thundercat and NetApp: Explore the State Department’s IT modernization challenges and strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mattis departs Kabul aboard CH-47 Chinook

Today in History

1833: Jackson shuts down 2nd Bank of US