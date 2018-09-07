Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Seahawks have yet to make decision on activating Earl Thomas

September 7, 2018 7:54 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have not yet decided whether safety Earl Thomas will be added to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s season opener in Denver.

Coach Pete Carroll said a decision would come Saturday. Carroll wanted to see how Thomas came out of the final day of practice in his first week back with the team following a contentious holdout.

“He had a good week. He was solid all week long,” Carroll said. “He was fired up and studying and working hard at it and he had a good week.”

Thomas held out from Seattle’s offseason program and training camp, only reporting to the team Wednesday. Thomas was seeking a contract extension or a trade while looking to secure his long-term future.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

He declined to speak with the media Friday, saying through a team spokesman that his Instagram post about his return stands as his statement. In the post, Thomas wrote, “The disrespect has been noted and will not be forgotten.”

The Seahawks could also have a developing situation at cornerback after expected starter Dontae Johnson suffered a groin injury in practice and was listed as questionable.

If Johnson can’t play, Seattle may start rookie Tre Flowers, a converted safety.

“Really, he’s done everything right. He’s given himself a great chance,” Carroll said of Flowers. “It’s a great accomplishment just for him to be here right now at this time, playing for us throughout the preseason. I’m fired up for him. He’s ready. It’s not like the first guy we’ve ever started in case he has to start this game. We’ve started some young guys before.”

Seattle also ruled out right guard D.J. Fluker with a hamstring injury. Veteran J.R. Sweezy will get the start.

Carroll did provide a bit of good news for his defense by saying defensive end Dion Jordan would play, although the number of plays may be limited. Jordan missed all of training camp with a lower leg injury and was activated from the physically unable to perform list last weekend when Seattle reached the 53-man roster limit.

        More SEWP for you! An online chat where you can ask questions about NASA's technology products and services contract and its plans for 2019 and beyond.

Jordan could be a major boost for Seattle’s pass rush, one of the major concerns going into the season. In limited action last season, Jordan had four sacks in the final five games after not playing since the 2014 regular season due to suspensions and injuries.

“Everybody’s really fired up for him. He’s done a marvelous job,” Carroll said. “He’s had a lot of setbacks that he’s had to deal with, and he’s come through and he’s ready to play football.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1976: Star Trek crew welcomes Space Shuttle Enterprise