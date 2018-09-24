Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Seattle one step closer to NHL after arena plan approved

September 24, 2018 6:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has unanimously approved plans for a privately funded $700 million renovation of KeyArena, clearing one of the last major hurdles in the city’s bid to land an expansion NHL franchise.

The 8-0 vote Monday was the last step needed to complete Seattle’s expansion application in time to potentially field a team for the 2020-21 season. Seattle Hockey Partners, the ownership group attempting to land the expansion team, is set to present before the NHL Board of Governors’ Executive Committee next week.

The council approval ended a more than decade-long struggle to find an arena solution. Issues with KeyArena ultimately led to the Seattle SuperSonics’ move following the 2008 season to Oklahoma City, where the franchise was rebranded as the Thunder.

The final scheduled event for the arena in its current state is an Oct. 5 NBA exhibition game between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|2 IANS 2018 Washington, DC Information...
10|3 Digital Transformation Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

San Francisco Fleet Week gives public chance to meet Navy, Marine and Coast Guard members

Today in History

1863: Lincoln establishes Thanksgiving holiday