Seattle wins 8th straight, rallying to beat Sporting KC 3-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Raul Ruidiaz scored from the run of play, Nico Lodeiro converted a penalty kick and the Seattle Sounders took advantage of an own goal to beat Sporting Kansas City 3-1 on Saturday in a game between two of the hottest teams in MLS.

The Sounders (12-9-5) extended their club-record winning streak to eight games and set a league mark for consecutive wins in the non-shootout era (2000-present). The old mark of seven straight was set by Kansas City in 2012 and matched by Seattle with last Sunday’s 1-0 victory at Portland.

Sporting (13-7-6) saw its four-game winning streak halted.

Unbeaten in their last 11 (9-0-2), the Sounders had to come from behind in this one after Diego Rubio put Kansas City on the board just 96 seconds into the game.

Ruidiaz tied it in the 12th minute with a 5-yard shot straight in front of a wide-open net as goalkeeper Tim Meila had come off his line to play a crossing pass.

Seattle went up 2-1 in the 52nd minute. Harry Shipp had the ball on the left side of Meila’s 6-yard box. His cross deflected off the right calf of Graham Zusi and into the far side of the net.

Just four minutes later, Shipp sent another cross in from the left side. KC’s Ike Opara went up for it, but the ball glanced off his right arm. A penalty kick was called, and Nicolas Lodeiro drilled it into the back left corner.

IMPACT 3, RED BULLS 0

MONTREAL (AP) — French defenders Rod Fanni and Bacary Sagna each scored on headers, Ignacio Piatti added a third and Montreal beat MLS-leading New York.

Both Frenchmen scored their first goals for the Impact (11-14-3). Fanni scored first off a corner in the 30th minute. Sagna followed eight minutes later off a free a kick, directing the ball past goalkeeper Luis Robles. Piatti added his 13th in stoppage time.

The Red Bulls (17-7-4) had a four-game road unbeaten streak snapped.

CREW 2, NEW YORK CITY FC 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Harrison Afful and Justin Meram scored in the second half to help Columbus beat New York City.

Afful had his shot attempt from about 30 yards blocked by Alexander Ring. The rebound came directly back to Afful, who bent it into the right corner to tie it in the 61st minute.

Meram headed home Pedro Santos’ corner two minutes later to give the Crew (12-8-7) the lead.

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi opened the scoring for NYCFC (14-7-6) in the 53rd minute.

REAL SALT LAKE 6, GALAXY 2

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Damir Kreilach scored a hat trick, Albert Rusnak added two goals and Real Salt Lake beat Los Angeles for their third straight victory.

Brooks Lennon sent in a long ball which Kreilach chest trapped, flicked up to himself to avoid the onrushing goalkeeper and headed home to give RSL (13-10-5) the lead for good at 2-1.

Jefferson Savarino also scored for Salt Lake.

Romain Alessandrini and Jonathan dos Santos scored for the Galaxy (10-10-8).

FC DALLAS 4, DYNAMO 2

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Santiago Mosquera scored a quick pair of goals early in the second half and FC Dallas beat Houston to win the Texas Derby.

Mosquera scored his first in the 48th minute and made it 3-0 for FC Dallas (14-6-7) three minutes later when he completed a give-and-go with Victor Ulloa with a low hard shot.

Reto Ziegler made it 4-1 with a penalty kick in the 58th minute.

Michael Barrios gave Dallas the lead in the 10th minute. Mauro Manotas pulled Houston to 3-1 with a rising long-range blast in the 53rd minute. Alberth Elis capped the scoring, converting a penalty in the 72nd minute for Houston (7-13-7).

TIMBERS 1, REVOLUTION 1, TIE

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Lawrence Olum tied it in the 70th minute and Portland held on to tie New England.

Olum leveled it for Portland (11-7-8) with a right-footed stab at Julio Cascante’s redirection of David Guzman’s corner.

The Revolution (7-10-9) opened the scoring in the 58th minute on Scott Caldwell’s first goal of the season. He scored on a putback of Kelyn Rowe’s shot attempt. Two minutes earlier, goalkeeper Steve Clark replaced an injured Jeff Attinella for Portland.

LOS ANGELES FC 4, TORONTO FC 2

TORONTO (AP) — Diego Rossi scored twice and Lee Nguyen and Carlos Vela added goals in Los Angeles’ victory over Toronto.

Jozy Altidore scored twice for Toronto (7-14-6).

The first regular-season meeting between the teams was a father-son affair, pitting LAFC coach Bob Bradley against Toronto captain Michael Bradley. Bradley Bowl honors went to Bob, coaching in his 299th career MLS game.

ORLANDO CITY 2, UNION 2, TIE

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Scott Sutter tied it in the first minute of second-half stoppage time and Orlando City snapped a Philadelphia’s four-game winning streak.

Dom Dwyer also scored for Orlando City (7-16-3). Cory Burke and Fabrice-Jean Picault scored for Philadelphia (12-11-4).

WHITECAPS 2, EARTHQUAKES 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Alphonso Davies and Nicolas Mezquida scored to help Vancouver beat San Jose

Davies opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, scooping a pass from Yordy Reyna in the Quakes’ box and tapping it into the bottom left corner of the net. It was the 17-year-old’s sixth goal of the year for Vancouver (11-9-7).

In the 78th minute, Reyna sailed a pass to Mezquida, who took a moment to settle the ball, then punted a rocket into the upper left-hand corner of the net. Vako Qazaishvili scored for San Jose (4-15-8) in stoppage time.

