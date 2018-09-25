Listen Live Sports

SEC fines Kentucky $100,000 for violating access policy

September 25, 2018 3:00 pm
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has fined Kentucky $100,000 for violating its policy on access to the competition area following the Wildcats football upset victory over Mississippi State.

The school was fined for a second offense, its first since a 2014 football game against South Carolina. Fans gathered in the south end zone of Kroger Field after Saturday’s 28-7 win over the then-No. 14 Bulldogs and celebrated with players. Kentucky improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC with the win and is ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25.

Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart said Tuesday the school is committed to following the rules and avoiding future penalties. He says, “We ask our fans to remain in the stands to celebrate the victories our team is working to earn.”

___

