Second day of FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup set to begin

September 23, 2018 5:01 am
 
SANTA DE LA CRUZ TENERIFE, Spain (AP) — The second day of the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup gets going on Sunday with eight games. Australia and Argentina tip off to get the day started.

Australia’s star center Liz Cambage had 34 points in the opening win over Nigeria. The U.S. will face China, a day after beating Senegal in the opener. Senegal was much improved from its 51-point loss to the U.S. a week earlier in an exhibition game, only losing by 20 — the closest margin in the five meetings between the two teams at the World Cup. The African nation will try and keep Latvia winless in its first World Cup.

Other games on Sunday include: Canada-South Korea; Belgium-Japan; Senegal-Latvia; France-Greece; Spain-Puerto Rico and Nigeria-Turkey.

