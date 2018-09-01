Listen Live Sports

Ohio State-Oregon State resumes after lightning delay

September 1, 2018 3:18 pm
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The second half of Ohio State’s game against Oregon State has started after a lightning delay of 82 minutes.

The Ohio Stadium stands cleared out as heavy rain rolled into Columbus during halftime. A lightning strike led to the second half being delayed at about 1:50 p.m.

Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer was not on the Ohio State sideline as he served the first game of a three-game suspension for mismanaging former assistant Zach Smith, who faced allegations of domestic violence and other bad behavior.

Both teams scored in the first minute of the third quarter as Ohio State led 49-21.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

