Segura, Mattocks lift DC past Minnesota in battle of Uniteds

September 12, 2018 9:31 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ulises Segura and Darren Mattocks scored in a 4-minute span in the second half in D.C. United’s 2-1 victory over Minnesota United on Wednesday night.

Segura tied in the 65th minute and Mattocks gave D.C. United (9-11-7) the lead in the 69th off Joseph Mora’s centering pass. The game was the first of seven straight at home for the Washington club.

Angelo Rodriguez opened the scoring for Minnesota (9-15-2) in the 47th minute. The Loons have a six-game winless streak.

