Senators-Canadiens Sums

Ottawa 1 1 0—2 Montreal 0 1 2—3

First Period_1, Ottawa, Tkachuk 1 (Stone, Jaros), 1:15. Penalties_Drouin, MTL, (slashing), 6:22; White, OTT, (tripping), 19:33.

Second Period_2, Ottawa, Ceci 1 (Wolanin, Brown), 17:41. 3, Montreal, Scherbak 1 (Alzner, Petry), 18:25. Penalties_Armia, MTL, (hooking), 1:50; Wolanin, OTT, (holding), 8:36.

Third Period_4, Montreal, Byron 1, 1:18. 5, Montreal, Tatar 1 (Danault, Gallagher), 1:41. Penalties_Armia, MTL, (interference), 2:33; Jaros, OTT, (slashing), 3:42; Jaros, OTT, (holding), 8:24.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 3-8-6_17. Montreal 7-11-14_32.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 3; Montreal 0 of 4.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 0-1-0 (32 shots-29 saves). Montreal, Price 1-0-0 (18-16).

A_20,405 (21,288). T_2:18.

Referees_Dean Morton, Conor O’Donnell. Linesmen_Tim Nowak, Libor Suchanek.

