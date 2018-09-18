Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sharapova cuts season short due to shoulder injury recovery

September 18, 2018 9:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TIANJIN, China (AP) — Maria Sharapova says she will end her 2018 season early, withdrawing from the China Open in Beijing, the Tianjin Open, and the Kremlin Cup in Moscow due to her recovery from a right shoulder injury.

“I will miss competing at each of these tournaments, but it is important that I allow for proper rest and recovery in the upcoming weeks,” Sharapova said in a statement on the WTA website.

Sharapova, ranked 24th in the world, was the defending champion at Tianjin.

Five-time major champion Sharapova lost in the first round at Wimbledon and the fourth round at the U.S. Open.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The WTA said Sharapova expects to start her 2019 season at the Shenzhen Open, which begins Dec. 31 in the southeast China city.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|27 Foundations of Federal Business...
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation