Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Shin’s saves send South Korea’s Suwon into Asian CL semis

September 19, 2018 10:10 am
 
1 min read
Share       

SUWON, South Korea (AP) — Suwon Bluewings goalkeeper Shin Hwa-yong saved three penalty kicks against Jeonbuk Motors to help his team reach the semifinals of the Asian Champions League on Wednesday.

Two-time champion Jeonbuk had forced the game into extra time and then a penalty shootout by scoring three goals to recover from losing the first leg of the all-South Korean quarterfinal 3-0.

But having conceded three goals, Shin denied Jeonbuk striker Adriano from the spot in the last minute of regulation time to prevent Jeonbuk advancing, and then saved two penalties from Kim Shin-wook and Lee Dong-guk as Suwon won the shootout 4-2.

Suwon will play Kashima Antlers of Japan in the semifinals.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Jeonbuk began its comeback from 3-0 down on aggregate in the 11th minute. A left-sided cross found Adriano inside the six-yard area and the Brazilian took the ball around Shin to score.

Jeonbuk continued to dominate but had to wait until the second half to score a second when Choi Bo-kyung headed home a corner from close range five minutes after the break.

Kim Shin-wook’s header in the 71st leveled the quarterfinal at 3-3 on aggregate but Adriano squandered the chance to grab winner from the spot.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

.

        Federal employees to see some relief in FEHBP premium increases in 2019

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|27 Foundations of Federal Business...
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation