Simpson scores 2 goals, Union beat Sporting KC 2-0

September 23, 2018 3:31 pm
 
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Jay Simpson scored his first two goals of the season to help the Philadelphia Union beat Sporting Kansas City 2-0 on a rainy Sunday.

Philadelphia (14-12-4) has won six of its last eight games, which include a loss and draw. Sporting KC (15-8-6) had won three of its prior four road games.

Simpson, a 29-year-old English forward making his first start this season, scored on a volley in the 71st minute after Alejandro Bedoya headed a free kick to the penalty spot. Bedoya got past the defense and headed to an open Simpson in the 89th.

The Union rested goalkeeper Andre Blake and several other starters ahead of Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup final in Houston. Fabrice-Jean Picault, the Union’s scoring leader, entered as a second-half sub.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

