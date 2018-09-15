Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Singletary has 5 TDs as FAU rolls over Bethune-Cookman 49-28

September 15, 2018 9:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Devin Singletary stormed in for a school record five rushing touchdowns in the first half as Florida Atlantic jumped out to an early lead and coasted to a 49-28 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Saturday.

Singletary had 50 yards rushing in the first half and got the call every time the Owls were near the goal line, with his longest scoring run coming from the 18, as Florida Atlantic (2-1) led 29-0 in the first quarter. They were up 36-14 at the half.

Singletary, who has had a rushing touchdown in 16 straight games, now owns the C-USA record for consecutive games with a rushing TD. Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Dixon held the old mark during the 2014-15 seasons.

Kerrith Whyte Jr. ran for 100 yards as FAU totaled 376 yards rushing while amassing 559 total yards. The Owls are 2-1 for the first time since the 2007 season.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Chris Robinson hit Jovon Durante with a 10-yard TD pass early in the third quarter for FAU’s first score that did not involve Singletary.

Akevious Williams threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns for Bethune-Cookman (1-2).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|25 5th Cyber Operations for National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary Mattis hosts his Malaysian counterpart at the Pentagon

Today in History

1894: Cleveland pardons Utah polygamus