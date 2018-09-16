Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Smith hits 4 TD passes, Cent. Arkansas beats SE La. 33-25

September 16, 2018 1:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Breylin Smith threw for 329 yards and four touchdowns as Central Arkansas began defense of its Southland Conference title by rolling past Southeastern Louisiana 33-25 on Saturday night.

The game was disrupted by a lightning delay of over an hour in the fourth quarter, but Central Arkansas (2-1, 1-0) was already in control with a 33-17 advantage.

Southeastern Louisiana (0-3, 0-1) got on the board first, but Smith quickly responded with scoring strikes to Brandon Myers for 43 yards and Cedric Battle for 40 yards to put the Bears out front for good late in the first half. Myers finished with four catches for 170 yards and two scores.

The Bears, who finished 9-0 in league play last year, opened the second half with an 84-yard drive that Carlos Blackman finished with a 6-yard TD run.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Chason Virgil threw for 384 yards with one TD and rushed for 53 for the Lions.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|25 5th Cyber Operations for National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary Mattis hosts his Malaysian counterpart at the Pentagon

Today in History

1894: Cleveland pardons Utah polygamus