Smith, Wells send C. Arkansas past Murray St. 26-13

September 8, 2018 11:20 pm
 
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Breylin Smith threw for 301 yards and a touchdown and Lester Wells had 158 yards receiving and a score and Central Arkansas held of Murray State 26-13 on Saturday night.

Murray State (0-2) took an early 3-0 lead before Smith scored on a 1-yard run to end an eight-play, 51-yard drive to put Central Arkansas in front 7-3. Following another Racers field goal, Carlos Blackman scored from a yard out, this time capping an 11-play, 72-yard drive.

The Bears (1-1) made it 20-6 after forcing a three-and-out when Smith completed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Wells with 7:56 before halftime. The game was delayed with 3:31 before intermission due to inclement weather. When play resumed, Murray State’s Drew Anderson completed a 31-yard touchdown pass to James Sappington with eight seconds left before the break.

Blackman capped the scoring with a 1-yard plunge with 12:29 left.

