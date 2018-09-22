Listen Live Sports

Smith's 4 TDs power Campbell past Division II Shaw, 42-0

September 22, 2018
 
BLUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Daniel Smith ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more as Campbell blanked Division II Shaw, 42-0 in a nonconference game Saturday.

Smith opened the scoring barely a minute into the game, dashing 59 yards on the third play from scrimmage for a touchdown. He punched in from the 1 before halftime to give the Camels a 35-0 lead.

Smith completed 22 of 28 passes for 227 yards and added five carries for 100 yards.

Rocky Reid ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter. Aaron Blockmon caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Smith early in the second quarter and Antonio Wheeler pulled in a 22-yard pass for a score in the third.

Campbell (3-1) held Shaw (1-2) to 174 yards of total offense and forced the Bears to punt nine times.

