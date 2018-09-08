Listen Live Sports

Soccer legend Maradona lands in Sinaloa

September 8, 2018
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona arrived in northern Mexico on Saturday to begin his new job as head coach of the second-tier Mexican soccer club Dorados of Sinaloa.

The club’s Twitter account posted multiple photos of Maradona arriving at the Culiacan airport draped in official club gear: a baseball hat with the Dorados logo and a scarf proclaiming “Always with you.”

The photos were accompanied by messages like “The boss has arrived” and “Diego is home.”

Maradona is one of the most recognizable names in international soccer, having led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup championship in Mexico with his infamous “Hand of God” goal.

Maradona has publicly struggled with substance abuse and will be leading a team that is in Mexico’s drug-trafficking heartland.

