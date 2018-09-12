Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sock injured, out of US team for Davis Cup semifinals

September 12, 2018 7:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ZADAR, Croatia (AP) — Jack Sock is out of the United States team for the Davis Cup semifinals against Croatia because of a hip injury and has been replaced by Ryan Harrison.

U.S. captain Jim Courier says Sock was hurt last week while playing in the doubles semifinals at the U.S. Open with Mike Bryan. Harrison was already on standby for the Davis Cup.

Courier says “it’s a factor in Davis Cup all the time, having to be prepared for these last-minute changes.”

Sock is ranked No. 17 in singles and No. 2 in doubles.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Technology experts explore enabling IT modernization through network and cyber improvements in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The winner of the best-of-five series will meet either France or Spain in the Davis Cup final.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|19 Detect '18
9|21 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors make a big splash

Today in History

1989: Powell becomes Joint Chiefs chairman