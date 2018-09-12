Sock injured, out of US team for Davis Cup semifinals

ZADAR, Croatia (AP) — Jack Sock is out of the United States team for the Davis Cup semifinals against Croatia because of a hip injury and has been replaced by Ryan Harrison.

U.S. captain Jim Courier says Sock was hurt last week while playing in the doubles semifinals at the U.S. Open with Mike Bryan. Harrison was already on standby for the Davis Cup.

Courier says “it’s a factor in Davis Cup all the time, having to be prepared for these last-minute changes.”

Sock is ranked No. 17 in singles and No. 2 in doubles.

Advertisement

The winner of the best-of-five series will meet either France or Spain in the Davis Cup final.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.