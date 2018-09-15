Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Soto becomes youngest player to steal 3 bases in a game

September 15, 2018 4:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Washington 19-year-old rookie Juan Soto has become the youngest player to steal three bases in a game when he accomplished the feat against Atlanta.

Soto surpassed the mark set by Oakland’s Rickey Henderson at 20 years, 241 days on Aug. 23, 1979, against Cleveland, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Soto hit an RBI single in the first inning Saturday and stole second, then walked in the fourth, stole two bases and came home on a bases-loaded walk.

Soto also extended his on-base streak to 20 consecutive games, one night after joining Hall of Famers Mel Ott, Mickey Mantle and Al Kaline as the only teenagers to reach safely in 19 straight.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Technology experts explore enabling IT modernization through network and cyber improvements in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|25 5th Cyber Operations for National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary Mattis hosts his Malaysian counterpart at the Pentagon

Today in History

1894: Cleveland pardons Utah polygamus