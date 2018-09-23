Listen Live Sports

Sounders-Galaxy, Sums

September 23, 2018 9:27 pm
 
Seattle 0 0—0
Los Angeles 2 1—3

First half_1, Los Angeles, Ibrahimovic, 18 (penalty kick), 9th minute; 2, Los Angeles, Kamara, 11 (Alessandrini), 40th.

Second half_3, Los Angeles, Boateng, 2 (Alessandrini), 52nd.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith; Los Angeles, David Bingham, Justin Vom Steeg.

Yellow Cards_Los Angeles, Feltscher, 32nd; Steres, 75th.

Referee_Jose Carlos Rivero. Assistant Referees_Cameron Blanchard; Mike Rottersman; Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Armando Villarreal.

A_25,503.

Lineups

Los Angeles_David Bingham; Ashley Cole, Rolf Feltscher, Dave Romney, Daniel Steres; Emmanuel Boateng (Sheanon Williams, 72nd), Jonathan Dos Santos, Sebastian Lletget (Ariel Lassiter, 89th); Romain Alessandrini (Servando Carrasco, 84th), Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ola Kamara.

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Kim Kee-Hee, Kelvin Leerdam (Victor Rodriguez, 54th), Brad Smith (Nouhou Tolo, 17th), Roman Torres; Osvaldo Alonso (Jordan McCrary, 79th), Cristian Roldan, Gustav Svensson; Will Bruin, Nicolas Lodeiro, Raul Ruidiaz.

