Sounders win 9th straight, beating Whitecaps 2-1

September 16, 2018 12:23 am
 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Raul Ruidiaz scored twice and the Seattle Sounders ran their club-record winning streak to nine games, beating the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 on Saturday night.

The Sounders (13-5-9) opened the scoring in the 21st minute, working their way into the Vancouver box where a series of quick passes ended with Ruidiaz poking the ball into the net. Ruidiaz struck again in the 42nd minute, when Vancouver goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic was caught far outside his box. The Peruvian national took a blind pass and sauntered in alone, tapping the ball into the net.

Vancouver (11-8-9) scored in injury time near the end of the first half, when Nicolas Mezquida sailed a corner kick to striker Kei Kamara, who headed the ball in.

