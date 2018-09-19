Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

South Carolina trustees OK $21 million in stadium upgrades

September 19, 2018 2:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina trustees have approved $21 million worth of improvements for Williams-Brice Stadium scheduled for completion before the 2020 season.

School leaders approved the project Wednesday.

Most of the renovations are in areas given up by the football program after their move to the programs new $50 million football operations building after this season.

The improvements will largely be premium seating areas and new space to host football recruits. The plan calls for loge seating on one end of the field and a ground-level club area just a few feet away from where the Gamecocks enter the field.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Club space will also be created from what has been the coaches’ office building at the stadium.

The stadium seats 80,250 people.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|27 Foundations of Federal Business...
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation