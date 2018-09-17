Listen Live Sports

South Dakota State coach apologizes for running up score

September 17, 2018 3:47 pm
 
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota State head football coach John Stiegelmeier says he regrets allowing his team to pile up 90 points against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

SDSU set a school record for points in its 90-6 victory Saturday night. The Jackrabbits had 926 yards of total offense — just shy of a Football Championship Subdivision record.

Stiegelmeier in remarks after the game said he was excited about the win but disappointed in how he managed the game. He said he should have slowed his team down earlier and taken out all passing plays.

Stiegelmeier said he should have been more respectful toward Arkansas Pine-Bluff and apologized.

