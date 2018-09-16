Southern beats NAIA Langston 33-18 in weather-shortened game

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — John Lampley threw for three touchdowns to help Southern beat NAIA Langston 33-18 on Saturday night in a weather-shortened game.

After a second delay due to lightning in the area, officials from both schools agreed to end the game with just more than a minute left in the third quarter.

Lampley was 9-of-15 passing for 121 yards and added 132 yards rushing on 14 carries. Kendall Catalon had three receptions for 58 yards and two scores and added a touchdown run for Southern (1-2).

The Jaguars were forced to punt on five of their first six possessions and trailed Langston 12-7 late in the first half. The Lions, however, failed to convert on fourth-and-2 from the Southern 39 and four plays later Catalon took a short pass and raced 41 yards for a touchdown to take a one-point lead after the PAT failed.

Southern’s Glen Brown III picked off a pass from Jaylen Lowe and a 61-yard run by Lampley set up his 10-yard TD pass to Catalon with 33 seconds left in the second quarter that made it 19-7.

After Lowe hit Michael Colston for a 4-yard TD to pull the Lions within one, Trey Smith scored on a 45-yard pass from Lampley and Catalon added a 4-yard scoring run out of the wildcat formation to cap the scoring.

