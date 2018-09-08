Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Spain fans chant ‘Gibraltar is Spanish’ during England match

September 8, 2018 6:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Spain fans chanted “Gibraltar is Spanish” during a match against England at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, risking a sanction from soccer authorities.

Spain has been trying to get back Gibraltar from Britain for 300 years after ceding it in 1713. The territory sits on the southern tip of Spain along the Strait of Gibraltar, which links the Mediterranean Sea to the Atlantic Ocean.

There were hundreds of Spain fans sitting in a small away section for the UEFA Nations League match. Many of them chanted “Gibraltar Espanol,” or “Gibraltar is Spanish,” from the 75th minute. There was no obvious reaction from England fans.

UEFA could fine the Spanish soccer federation if it deems the chant politically provocative.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Spain and Gibraltar are kept apart in qualifying groups in European soccer tournaments because of the tensions.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Camp Lejeune Marines erect bridge over Florence floodwaters

Today in History

1976: Star Trek crew welcomes Space Shuttle Enterprise