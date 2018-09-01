Sporting KC-Sounders, Sums

Kansas City 1 0—1 Seattle 1 2—3

First half_1, Kansas City, Rubio, 8 (Fernandes), 2nd minute; 2, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 3 (Smith), 12th.

Second half_3, Seattle, Zusi, 3 (own goal), 52nd; 4, Seattle, Lodeiro, 7 (penalty kick), 56th.

Goalies_Kansas City, Tim Melia; Seattle, Stefan Frei.

Yellow Cards_Seattle, Kee-Hee, 27th; Frei, 82nd. Kansas City, Rubio, 32nd; Sanchez, 43rd; Opara, 45th.

Red Cards_Seattle, Marshall, 81st.

Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Mike Rottersman; Jeremy Hanson; Allen Chapman. 4th Official_Armando Villarreal.

A_39,530.

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Kim Kee-Hee, Kelvin Leerdam, Chad Marshall, Brad Smith; Osvaldo Alonso, Cristian Roldan, Harry Shipp (Roman Torres, 85th), Gustav Svensson; Nicolas Lodeiro (Nouhou Tolo, 90th), Raul Ruidiaz (Will Bruin, 89th).

Kansas City_Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Ike Opara, Seth Sinovic (Yohan Croizet, 86th), Graham Zusi; Roger Espinoza, Felipe Gutierrez, Ilie Sanchez; Gerso Fernandes, Diego Rubio (Krisztian Nemeth, 75th), Daniel Salloi (Johnny Russell, 62nd).

