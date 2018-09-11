NEW YORK (AP) — The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through Sept. 10, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):

AGS St 1-2-3 Pts Pvs 1. Atlanta (21) 3tf 8-6-2-0 329 1 2. Manchego (10) 3tf 9-6-2-0 294 2 3. McWicked 7ph 12-7-2-1 222 3 4. Shartin N 5pm 19-14-1-0 217 4 5. Courtly Choice (2) 3pc 12-9-0-0 181 5 6. Hannelore Hanover 6tm 10-6-0-3 105 6 7. Kissin In The Sand 3pf 11-7-4-0 103 7 8. Lather Up (2) 3pc 12-10-0-0 93 — 9. Marion Marauder 5th 9-5-4-0 91 8 10. Stay Hungry 3pc 11-5-0-4 86 —

Also: Ariana G 53, Lazarus N 35, Met’s Hall 13, Jimmy Freight 11, Plunge Blue Chip 11, Youaremycandygirl 11, Six Pack 10, Green Manalishi S 8, Captain Ahab 7, Wisdom Tree 7, Dorsoduro Hanover 5, Dream Together 5, Homicide Hunter 5, Crystal Fashion 4, Only Take Cash 3, Phaetosive 3, Split The House 3, Western Joe 3, All Bets Off 2, Don’t Let’em 2, Shower Play 2, Beckhams Z Tam 1.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.