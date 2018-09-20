Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Stars-Wild Sum

September 20, 2018 11:08 pm
 
Dallas 1 0 2—3
Minnesota 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Dallas, Heiskanen (Condra, Methot), 5:31.

Second Period_2, Minnesota, Parise (Seeler, Koivu), 14:44.

Third Period_3, Dallas, Dowling (Condra, Gurianov), 15:54. 4, Dallas, Faksa, 19:32.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 9-4-10_23. Minnesota 6-14-7_27.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 3; Minnesota 0 of 3.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 0-0-0 (14 shots-14 saves), Point 0-0-0 (13-12). Minnesota, Dubnyk 0-0-0 (22-20).

A_16,117 (18,064). T_2:23.

Referees_Brad Meier, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Bryan Pancich.

