Stars-Wild Sums

Dallas 1 0 2—3 Minnesota 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Dallas, Heiskanen (Condra, Methot), 5:31. Penalties_Methot, DAL, (holding stick), 10:08; Koivu, MIN, (slashing), 14:49.

Second Period_2, Minnesota, Parise (Seeler, Koivu), 14:44. Penalties_Gurianov, DAL, (tripping), 5:19.

Third Period_3, Dallas, Dowling (Condra, Gurianov), 15:54. 4, Dallas, Faksa, 19:32. Penalties_Prosser, MIN, (boarding), 1:50; Anas, MIN, (slashing), 5:40; Shore, DAL, (holding), 12:54.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 9-4-10_23. Minnesota 6-14-7_27.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 3; Minnesota 0 of 3.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 0-0-0 (14 shots-14 saves), Point 0-0-0 (13-12). Minnesota, Dubnyk 0-0-0 (22-20).

A_16,117 (18,064). T_2:23.

Referees_Brad Meier, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Bryan Pancich.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.