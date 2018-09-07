Listen Live Sports

Statistics after 16 games

COMP AVG TD INT
PASSING ATT COM PCT YARDS GAIN TD PCT INT PCT LONG RATE
Siemian 349 206 59.0 2285 6.55 12 3.4 14 4.0 44 73.3
Osweiler 172 96 55.8 1088 6.33 5 2.9 5 2.9 54t 72.5
Lynch 45 30 66.7 295 6.56 2 4.4 3 6.7 30 72.0
TEAM 566 332 58.7 3668 6.48 19 3.4 22 3.9 54t 73.0
OPPONENTS 491 294 59.9 3385 6.89 29 5.9 10 2.0 64t 91.0
RUSHING ATT YARDS AVG LONG TD
C.Anderson 245 1007 4.1 40 3
Booker 79 299 3.8 26 1
Charles 69 296 4.3 19 1
Siemian 31 127 4.1 15 1
Osweiler 14 64 4.6 18t 1
Lynch 5 30 6.0 11 0
Henderson 7 13 1.9 5 0
Janovich 6 12 2.0 4 1
McKenzie 1 4 4.0 4 0
TEAM 457 1852 4.1 40 8
OPPONENTS 428 1430 3.3 47 9
RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
De.Thomas 83 949 11.4 40 5
Sanders 47 555 11.8 38 2
Booker 30 275 9.2 29 0
Fowler 29 350 12.1 29 3
C.Anderson 28 224 8.0 25 1
Charles 23 129 5.6 20 0
Latimer 19 287 15.1 32 2
Derby 19 224 11.8 29 2
Green 14 191 13.6 44 1
Taylor 13 142 10.9 30 0
Heuerman 9 142 15.8 54t 2
Traylor 8 100 12.5 34 0
Janovich 4 35 8.8 16 0
McKenzie 4 29 7.2 14 0
Henderson 2 36 18.0 29t 1
Sharp 0 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 332 3668 11.0 54t 19
OPPONENTS 294 3385 11.5 64t 29
INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Stewart 3 33 11.0 24 0
Simmons 2 65 32.5 65t 1
C.Harris 2 36 18.0 23 0
Talib 1 103 103.0 103t 1
Parks 1 0 0.0 0 0
Roby 1 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 10 237 23.7 103t 2
OPPONENTS 22 443 20.1 101 2
SACKS NO.
Miller 10.0
S.Harris 5.5
Barrett 4.0
Marshall 3.0
Gotsis 2.0
Wolfe 2.0
D.Peko 1.0
Davis 1.0
Ray 1.0
Roby 1.0
Simmons 1.0
Walker 1.0
Kerr 0.5
TEAM 33.0
OPPONENTS 52.0
GROSS NET IN
PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK
Dixon 73 3331 46.9 42.4 23 60 2
McManus 1 26 26.0 26.0 1 26 0
TEAM 76 3357 45.4 41.1 24 60 2
OPPONENTS 88 4080 46.9 41.7 32 77 1
PUNT RETURNS NO. FC YARDS AVG LONG TD
McKenzie 21 7 183 8.7 44 0
Taylor 11 14 103 9.4 24 0
Sharp 5 1 55 11.0 16 0
Sanders 2 0 -2 -1.0 3 0
Fowler 1 0 6 6.0 6 0
Langley 1 0 6 6.0 6 0
TEAM 41 22 351 8.6 44 0
OPPONENTS 30 23 258 8.6 65t 1
KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Booker 14 276 19.7 28 0
Latimer 8 190 23.8 36 0
Langley 6 183 30.5 61 0
McKenzie 3 50 16.7 21 0
Henderson 2 59 29.5 32 0
Janovich 1 10 10.0 10 0
TEAM 34 768 22.6 61 0
OPPONENTS 22 497 22.6 103t 1
OFF. DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIES FUM REC. REC.
Z.Anderson 0 1 0
C.Anderson 1 0 0
Barrett 0 1 0
Booker 2 0 1
Charles 2 0 0
Derby 1 0 0
Fowler 1 0 1
Garcia 0 0 1
Gotsis 0 1 0
Latimer 1 0 1
Lynch 2 0 1
Marshall 0 1 0
McKenzie 6 0 3
Miller 0 1 0
Osweiler 2 0 0
Paradis 1 0 1
D.Peko 0 1 0
Roby 0 1 0
Siemian 5 0 1
Taylor 1 0 1
De.Thomas 1 0 0
TEAM 26 7 11
OPPONENTS 13 18 12
SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT
TEAM 59 66 81 83 0 289
OPPONENTS 77 143 66 96 0 382
TOUCHDOWNS LONG
SCORING TOT RUS REC RET XP XPA FG FGA FG SAF PTS
McManus 0 0 0 0 27 27 24 32 53 0 99
De.Thomas 5 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30
C.Anderson 4 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 26
Fowler 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18
Latimer 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14
Derby 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
Heuerman 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
Sanders 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
Osweiler 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10
Z.Anderson 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Booker 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Charles 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Green 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Henderson 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Janovich 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Marshall 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Siemian 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Simmons 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Talib 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
TEAM 31 8 19 4 27 27 24 32 53 0 289
OPPONENTS 44 9 29 6 42 44 24 27 56 2 382
FIELD GOALS 1-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+
Brandon McManus 0/ 0 6/ 8 11/12 4/ 6 3/ 6
TEAM 0/ 0 6/ 8 11/12 4/ 6 3/ 6
OPPONENTS 0/ 0 8/ 8 5/ 6 6/ 8 5/ 5

