STATS FCS Poll

September 17, 2018 1:38 pm
 
The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 15, points and previous rank:

Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (154) 2-0 3970 1
2. James Madison (2) 2-1 3744 2
3. South Dakota State 2-0 3602 3
4. North Carolina A&T (3) 3-0 3280 5
5. Sam Houston State 1-1 3217 4
6. Eastern Washington 2-1 3097 6
7. Kennesaw State 2-1 2931 7
8. Wofford 2-1 2673 8
9. Samford 1-2 2557 9
10. Villanova 2-1 2436 12
11. Weber State 2-1 2332 10
12. Jacksonville State 1-1 2026 13
13. Nicholls 1-2 1959 11
14. Elon 1-1 1842 15
15. Montana 2-1 1819 14
16. McNeese 3-0 1471 16
17. Maine 2-0 1388 22
18. Central Arkansas 2-1 1305 17
19. Illinois State 2-0 1110 19
20. Northern Arizona 1-2 845 18
21. Northern Iowa 0-2 761 21
22. South Dakota 1-2 730 23
23. UC Davis 2-1 617 NR
24. Stony Brook 2-1 498 24
25. Rhode Island 2-1 358 NR

Other Receiving Votes: Austin Peay 225, Colgate 184, Delaware 154, Yale 115, New Hampshire 88, Sacramento State 71, Furman 39, Montana State 36, Richmond 33, Butler 27, Monmouth 17, Tennessee State 16, North Alabama 14, Western Illinois 13, San Diego 13, Idaho 11, Prairie View A&M 11, Chattanooga 10, North Dakota 9, Southern Utah 8, Southeastern Louisiana 7, Southern Illinois 5, Lehigh 4, Western Carolina 2, Northwestern State 2, Sacred Heart 2, Howard 1.

