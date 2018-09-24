STATS FCS Poll

The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 22, points and previous rank:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. North Dakota State (152)
|3-0
|3872
|1
|2. James Madison (3)
|3-1
|3708
|2
|3. South Dakota State
|2-0
|3516
|3
|4. Kennesaw State
|3-1
|3261
|5
|5. Eastern Washington
|3-1
|3187
|6
|6. Weber State
|3-1
|3027
|7
|7. Wofford
|2-1
|2836
|8
|8. Jacksonville State
|2-1
|2471
|10
|9. Illinois State
|3-0
|2447
|16
|10. McNeese
|3-1
|2279
|9
|11. Elon
|2-1
|2249
|12
|12. N.C. A&T
|3-1
|2091
|4
|13. Villanova
|3-1
|1814
|15
|13. Central Arkansas
|2-1
|1814
|14
|15. Nicholls
|2-2
|1759
|18
|16. Maine
|2-1
|1701
|13
|17. Montana
|3-1
|1321
|19
|18. Stony Brook
|3-1
|1214
|20
|19. UC Davis
|3-1
|1154
|21
|20. Chattanooga
|4-0
|913
|NR
|21. Sam Houston State
|1-2
|861
|11
|22. Rhode Island
|2-1
|685
|23
|23. Northern Iowa
|1-2
|413
|25
|24. Colgate
|3-0
|403
|NR
|25. Towson
|2-1
|284
|NR
Others: Montana State 229, South Dakota 203, Samford 171, Princeton 88, North Dakota 61, Missouri State 56, Western Illinois 49, Harvard 30, Idaho State 28, Sacramento State 26, Tennessee State 25, Northern Arizona 22, Dartmouth 22, Delaware 21, Austin Peay 14, Yale 13, Richmond 7, ETSU 6, Mercer 5, Southeastern Louisiana 5, Prairie View A&M 4, Sacred Heart 4, Western Carolina 3, Howard 2, Eastern Kentucky 1.
