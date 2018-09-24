Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

STATS FCS Poll

September 24, 2018 1:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 22, points and previous rank:

Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (152) 3-0 3872 1
2. James Madison (3) 3-1 3708 2
3. South Dakota State 2-0 3516 3
4. Kennesaw State 3-1 3261 5
5. Eastern Washington 3-1 3187 6
6. Weber State 3-1 3027 7
7. Wofford 2-1 2836 8
8. Jacksonville State 2-1 2471 10
9. Illinois State 3-0 2447 16
10. McNeese 3-1 2279 9
11. Elon 2-1 2249 12
12. N.C. A&T 3-1 2091 4
13. Villanova 3-1 1814 15
13. Central Arkansas 2-1 1814 14
15. Nicholls 2-2 1759 18
16. Maine 2-1 1701 13
17. Montana 3-1 1321 19
18. Stony Brook 3-1 1214 20
19. UC Davis 3-1 1154 21
20. Chattanooga 4-0 913 NR
21. Sam Houston State 1-2 861 11
22. Rhode Island 2-1 685 23
23. Northern Iowa 1-2 413 25
24. Colgate 3-0 403 NR
25. Towson 2-1 284 NR

Others: Montana State 229, South Dakota 203, Samford 171, Princeton 88, North Dakota 61, Missouri State 56, Western Illinois 49, Harvard 30, Idaho State 28, Sacramento State 26, Tennessee State 25, Northern Arizona 22, Dartmouth 22, Delaware 21, Austin Peay 14, Yale 13, Richmond 7, ETSU 6, Mercer 5, Southeastern Louisiana 5, Prairie View A&M 4, Sacred Heart 4, Western Carolina 3, Howard 2, Eastern Kentucky 1.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
10|2 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

San Francisco Fleet Week gives public chance to meet Navy, Marine and Coast Guard members

Today in History

1863: Lincoln establishes Thanksgiving holiday