STATS FCS Poll

September 3, 2018 8:51 pm
 
The top 25 teams in the 2018 STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 3, points and preseason rank:

Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (157) 1-0 3997 1
2. James Madison (1) 0-1 3700 2
3. South Dakota State 0-0 3619 3
4. Sam Houston State 0-0 3410 4
5. North Carolina A&T (2) 2-0 3103 14
6. Eastern Washington 1-0 2930 9
7. Kennesaw State 0-1 2807 5
8. Wofford 1-0 2637 10
9. Samford 1-0 2398 11
10. Weber State 0-1 2388 8
11. Nicholls 1-0 2297 18
12. Villanova 1-0 2169 19
13. Jacksonville State 0-1 2116 6
14. Montana 1-0 1716 24
15. Elon 0-1 1586 12
16. McNeese 1-0 1493 17
17. Central Arkansas 0-1 1253 16
18. Northern Arizona 1-0 1142 NR
19. Illinois State 1-0 974 21
20. New Hampshire 0-1 964 7
21. UNI 0-1 921 13
22. Maine 1-0 563 NR
23. South Dakota 0-1 538 NR
24. Stony Brook 0-1 433 20
25. Furman 0-1 432 23

Others receiving votes: UC Davis (417), Delaware (361), Austin Peay (343), Rhode Island (178), Montana State (169), Yale (141), Sacramento State (136), San Diego (117), Grambling State (94), Southern Utah (67), Colgate (50), Richmond (44), Western Illinois (42), Butler (42), North Alabama (33), North Dakota (28), Tennessee State (22), Lehigh (21), Youngstown State (21), Western Carolina (16), Prairie View A&M (16), Southeastern Louisiana (10), Chattanooga (9), Monmouth (8), Southern Illinois (5), Howard (5), Idaho (4), Alabama State (3), Central Connecticut State (3), Fordham (2), Harvard (1), Duquesne (1).

