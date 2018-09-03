STATS FCS Poll

The top 25 teams in the 2018 STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 3, points and preseason rank:

Record Pts Pvs 1. North Dakota State (157) 1-0 3997 1 2. James Madison (1) 0-1 3700 2 3. South Dakota State 0-0 3619 3 4. Sam Houston State 0-0 3410 4 5. North Carolina A&T (2) 2-0 3103 14 6. Eastern Washington 1-0 2930 9 7. Kennesaw State 0-1 2807 5 8. Wofford 1-0 2637 10 9. Samford 1-0 2398 11 10. Weber State 0-1 2388 8 11. Nicholls 1-0 2297 18 12. Villanova 1-0 2169 19 13. Jacksonville State 0-1 2116 6 14. Montana 1-0 1716 24 15. Elon 0-1 1586 12 16. McNeese 1-0 1493 17 17. Central Arkansas 0-1 1253 16 18. Northern Arizona 1-0 1142 NR 19. Illinois State 1-0 974 21 20. New Hampshire 0-1 964 7 21. UNI 0-1 921 13 22. Maine 1-0 563 NR 23. South Dakota 0-1 538 NR 24. Stony Brook 0-1 433 20 25. Furman 0-1 432 23

Others receiving votes: UC Davis (417), Delaware (361), Austin Peay (343), Rhode Island (178), Montana State (169), Yale (141), Sacramento State (136), San Diego (117), Grambling State (94), Southern Utah (67), Colgate (50), Richmond (44), Western Illinois (42), Butler (42), North Alabama (33), North Dakota (28), Tennessee State (22), Lehigh (21), Youngstown State (21), Western Carolina (16), Prairie View A&M (16), Southeastern Louisiana (10), Chattanooga (9), Monmouth (8), Southern Illinois (5), Howard (5), Idaho (4), Alabama State (3), Central Connecticut State (3), Fordham (2), Harvard (1), Duquesne (1).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.