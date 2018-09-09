Listen Live Sports

Steelers-Browns Stats

September 9, 2018 5:20 pm
 
Pittsburgh 0 7 14 0 0—21
Cleveland 0 0 7 14 0—21
Second Quarter

Pit_Conner 4 run (Boswell kick), 11:16.

Third Quarter

Cle_Taylor 20 run (Gonzalez kick), 10:05.

Pit_Brown 22 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 8:24.

Pit_Conner 22 run (Boswell kick), 5:23.

Fourth Quarter

Cle_Hyde 1 run (Gonzalez kick), 7:32.

Cle_Gordon 17 pass from Taylor (Gonzalez kick), 1:58.

A_67,431.

___

Pit Cle
First downs 25 22
Total Net Yards 472 327
Rushes-yards 35-159 38-177
Passing 313 150
Punt Returns 5-56 1-15
Kickoff Returns 3-69 3-46
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 3-26
Comp-Att-Int 23-41-3 15-40-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-22 7-47
Punts 7-39.3 12-43.5
Fumbles-Lost 3-3 1-0
Penalties-Yards 12-116 11-87
Time of Possession 35:12 34:48

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Conner 31-135, Roethlisberger 3-16, Switzer 1-8. Cleveland, Taylor 8-77, Hyde 22-62, Chubb 3-21, Johnson 5-17.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 23-41-3-335. Cleveland, Taylor 15-40-1-197.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Brown 9-93, Smith-Schuster 5-119, Conner 5-57, James 3-60, Hunter 1-6. Cleveland, Landry 7-106, Njoku 3-13, Higgins 1-38, Gordon 1-17, Fells 1-12, Johnson 1-8, Hyde 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 42.

