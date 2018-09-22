Steelers G DeCastro out against Buccaneers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without All-Pro guard David DeCastro for a second straight week when they visit Tampa Bay on Monday night.

DeCastro is still recovering from a fractured right hand suffered during Pittsburgh’s Week 1 tie against Cleveland. B.J. Finney will start in Decastro’s place.

DeCastro isn’t the only offensive linemen hurting. Right tackle Marcus Gilbert is doubtful with a hamstring issue. Matt Feiler will start if Gilbert does not play. Safety Morgan Burnett is also doubtful with a groin injury.

The Steelers expect veteran cornerback Joe Haden to return after missing last week’s loss to Kansas City with a hamstring problem. Guard Ramon Foster, who is monitoring a right knee issue, is also expected to play. Defensive tackle Tyson Alualu, who sat last week while dealing with a shoulder injury, is also expected to be available.

