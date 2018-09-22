Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Steelers G DeCastro out against Buccaneers

September 22, 2018 3:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without All-Pro guard David DeCastro for a second straight week when they visit Tampa Bay on Monday night.

DeCastro is still recovering from a fractured right hand suffered during Pittsburgh’s Week 1 tie against Cleveland. B.J. Finney will start in Decastro’s place.

DeCastro isn’t the only offensive linemen hurting. Right tackle Marcus Gilbert is doubtful with a hamstring issue. Matt Feiler will start if Gilbert does not play. Safety Morgan Burnett is also doubtful with a groin injury.

The Steelers expect veteran cornerback Joe Haden to return after missing last week’s loss to Kansas City with a hamstring problem. Guard Ramon Foster, who is monitoring a right knee issue, is also expected to play. Defensive tackle Tyson Alualu, who sat last week while dealing with a shoulder injury, is also expected to be available.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US and Australian Navy ships conduct formations off coast of Hawaii

Today in History

1890: Yosemite National Park established