Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Steelers OL DeCastro, Gilbert inactive vs. Buccaneers

September 24, 2018 7:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are without All-Pro guard David DeCastro and right tackle Marcus Gilbert for Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

DeCastro is out for the second straight week while recovering from a fractured right hand suffered during Pittsburgh’s Week 1 tie against Cleveland.

B.J. Finney is starting in DeCastro’s place. Matt Feiler is replacing Gilbert, who had been listed as doubtful with a hamstring issue.

Defensive tackles Beau Allen (foot) and Vita Vea (calf) are inactive for the Bucs.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The list of inactive players:

Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, S Marcus Allen, S Morgan Burnett, G David DeCastro, T Marcus Gilbert, WR Justin Hunter, DE L.T. Walton.

Buccaneers: WR Justin Watson, CB Marcus Williams, RB Ronald Jones II, DT Vita Vea, DT Beau Allen, G Alex Cappa, OL Michael Liedtke.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

        Federal employees to see some relief in FEHBP premium increases in 2019

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|2 IANS 2018 Washington, DC Information...
10|3 Digital Transformation Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

San Francisco Fleet Week gives public chance to meet Navy, Marine and Coast Guard members

Today in History

1863: Lincoln establishes Thanksgiving holiday