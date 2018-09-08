Listen Live Sports

Stockstill’s 5 TDs lead Middle Tennessee past UT-Martin

September 8, 2018 11:07 pm
 
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Brent Stockstill threw for 407 yards and five touchdowns and Middle Tennessee beat UT Martin 61-37 on Saturday.

It was the third time in Stockstill’s career he’s thrown five touchdowns in a game.

The Skyhawks took their only lead of the game when they drove 75-yards in six plays on their first drive and scored on Dresser Winn’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Devonte Howard. Middle Tennessee (1-1) tied it when Stockstill threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to CJ Windham. After a three-and-out, Stockstill hit Windham again on a 10-yard scoring pass. Winn connected with Terry Williams early in the second on an 11-yard score to even it at 14.

Middle Tennessee added two more touchdowns in the second quarter for a 26-17 lead before creating safe distance after the break when Chaton Mobley ran for a 7-yard score. Then, a little more than a minute later, Wayne Parks returned an 11-yard punt for a 35-yard score and made it 40-17 with 6:06 left in the third.

Winn threw for 355 yards and four scores for the Skyhawks (0-2).

