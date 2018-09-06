Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Story hits 3 home runs for Rockies

September 6, 2018 12:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story homered in his first three at-bats, including one projected at more than 500 feet, for the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.

Story’s first home run, a 459-foot shot to left, according to Statcast, gave the Rockies a 2-1 lead in the first inning. He topped that with another solo homer in the fourth that traveled an estimated 505 feet. It is the longest homer in franchise history and the longest since Statcast began tracking distances in 2015.

His last home run — and 31st of the season — went 416 feet and gave Colorado a 4-3 lead.

He came up in the eighth with a chance for his fourth of the night. He had a chance to tie the major league record with his fourth homer, but struck out leading off the bottom of the eighth.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|15 Air Force Association National...
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death