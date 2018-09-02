Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone one game and fine him an undisclosed fine for his actions during an Aug. 31 game against Detroit.

American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled LHP Yohander Mendez from Round Rock (PCL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed G Randin Crecelius, RB Gus Edwards, DE-LB Myles Humphrey, G Nico Siragusa, RB De’Lance Turner, TE Darren Waller, WR-KR Tim White and FB Christopher Ezeala to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Claimed P Corey Bojorquez off waivers from New England and CB Ryan Lewis off waivers from Baltimore. Released P Colton Schmidt.

Advertisement

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed TE Moritz Böhringer, DT Andrew Brown, HB Quinton Flowers, HB Jordan Franks, CB C.J. Goodwin, C Brad Lundblade, OT Kent Perkins, CB KeiVarae Russell, WR Kermit Whitfield and LB Chris Worley to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed DL Carl Davis off waivers from Baltimore, DL Ifeadi Odenigbo off waivers from Minnesota, OL Aaron Neary off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams, DB Tavierre Thomas off waivers from Arizona and LB Tanner Vallejo off waivers from Buffalo. Waived OL Austin Reiter, DL Jamie Meder, DL Carl Nassib, LB Jermaine Grace and DB Jeremiah McKinnon.

DENVER BRONCOS — Claimed QB Kevin Hogan off waivers from Washington. Waived QB Paxton Lynch.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed QB Tanner Lee, CB Quenton Meeks, RB Brandon Wilds, CB Dee Delaney, LB Nick DeLuca, TE David Grinnage, DL Lyndon Johnson, WR Allen Lazard, OL KC McDermott and CB C.J. Reavis to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed TE Antonio Gates to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Claimed P Matt Wile off waivers from Pittsburgh. Released P Ryan Quigley. Signed WR Jeff Badet, WR Chad Beebe, LB Reshard Cliett, DT Curtis Cothran, LB Garret Dooley, C Cornelius Edison, G Colby Gossett, OT Storm Norton and S Jack Tocho to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Claimed LB D.J. Alexander off waivers from Seattle. Waived LB Joe Walker. Signed RB Josh Adams, CB De’Vante Bausby, LB Asantay Brown, TE Billy Brown, DT Winston Craig, WR Rashard Davis, DE Joe Ostman, CB Chandon Sullivan, C Jon Toth and WR Greg Ward to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TE Jerome Cunningham, RB Dalyn Dawkins, DB Joshua Kalu, OL Tyler Marz, LB Robert Spillane and DB Damon Webb to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Vegas D Nate Schmidt 20 games for violating the NHL’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.