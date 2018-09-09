Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Ryan Dull and OF Nick Martini from Nashville (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Chad Sobotka from Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Alec Mills from Iowa (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHPs Freddy Peralta and Taylor Williams from Colorado Springs (PCL).

Advertisement

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Anthony Swarzak from the 10-day DL.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Agreed to terms with RW Matt Puempel on a two-year contract.

TENNIS

U.S. OPEN — Fined Serena Willliams $17,000 for three code violations during Saturday’s women’s singles final.

COLLEGE

EMORY — Named Jordan Schilit assistant cross country and track and field coach.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.