The Associated Press
 
Sunday’s Sports Transactions

September 9, 2018 7:25 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled C Jarrod Saltalamachia, RHP Zac Reiniger and OF Christin Stewart from Toledo (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Ryan Dull and OF Nick Martini from Nashville (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated INF Yangervis Solarte from the 10-day DL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Chad Sobotka from Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Alec Mills from Iowa (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHPs Freddy Peralta and Taylor Williams from Colorado Springs (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Anthony Swarzak from the 10-day DL.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Agreed to terms with RW Matt Puempel on a two-year contract.

TENNIS

U.S. OPEN — Fined Serena Willliams $17,000 for three code violations during Saturday’s women’s singles final.

COLLEGE

EMORY — Named Jordan Schilit assistant cross country and track and field coach.

