Sunday’s Sports Transactions

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled OF Kyle Tucker from Fresno (PCL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated OF Jason Heyward from the 10-day DL.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned Fs Zach Gallant and Brady Gilmour and D Cole Fraser, Jared McIsaac, Alec Regula and Reilly Webb to their major junior teams. Released Fs Pavel Gogolev, Maxim Golod and Nicolas Guay and G Justin Fazio from amateur tryouts.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed F Kacper Przybylko for the remainder of the season.
