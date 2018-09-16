Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

September 16, 2018 5:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled OF Kyle Tucker from Fresno (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated OF Jason Heyward from the 10-day DL.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned Fs Zach Gallant and Brady Gilmour and D Cole Fraser, Jared McIsaac, Alec Regula and Reilly Webb to their major junior teams. Released Fs Pavel Gogolev, Maxim Golod and Nicolas Guay and G Justin Fazio from amateur tryouts.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed F Kacper Przybylko for the remainder of the season.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|25 5th Cyber Operations for National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary Mattis hosts his Malaysian counterpart at the Pentagon

Today in History

1960: Kennedy, Nixon take part in first televised debate