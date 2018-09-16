Suspended LSU wide receiver arrested again

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Suspended LSU wide receiver Drake Davis has been arrested for a second time on charges of beating his girlfriend.

Drake was arrested Sunday in East Baton Rouge Parrish on charges of battery and violation of protective orders.

An arrest warrant said there was evidence of two additional batteries since Davis was arrested on Aug. 17 and ordered to have no contact with the woman.

The warrant said a witness told police that Davis hit the woman in the eye on Saturday. The woman had a swollen eye but told police she did not know how she got it. The victim also told police that Davis pushed her last month when she was at his apartment.

The LSU football team indefinitely suspended Davis after his first arrest.

