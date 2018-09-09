Listen Live Sports

Swann’s block preserves Maine’s 31-28 win over W. Kentucky

September 9, 2018 12:46 am
 
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Swann blocked a late field goal attempt by Western Kentucky to keep Maine on top for a 31-28 win on Saturday night.

Maine led 31-28 with 47 seconds to play when Swann blocked Ryan Nuss’s 48-yard field goal try, preserving the win for the Black Bears (2-0).

Chris Ferguson had 185 yards and three touchdowns passing. Micah Wright caught two touchdowns and Ramon Jefferson snagged another.

Western Kentucky took an early 21-0 lead before Ferguson threw touchdown passes of 51 and 32 yards to Jefferson and Wright respectively, cutting it to 21-14 at halftime.

In the third, the Hilltoppers’ Drew Eckels fumbled and Deshawn Stevens returned the ball 50 yards for another Maine score. Then Ferguson hit Wright for a touchdown and the Black Bears went ahead 28-21. Kenny Doak’s field goal made it 31-21.

Eckles finished with 347 yards and three touchdowns passing for the Hilltoppers (0-2).

