Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tabarez extends contract with Uruguay for 4 years

September 21, 2018 10:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Oscar Tabarez will remain Uruguay coach for four more years.

Uruguay’s soccer association announced the contract extension on Friday without elaborating. Tabarez signed under the auspices of an intervention commission from FIFA, which is managing the association to February, when a disputed election is hoped to be resolved.

It will be his fifth World Cup cycle with Uruguay, the fourth in a row.

The 71-year-old Tabarez was coach of Uruguay the first time from 1988-90.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

He will keep assistants Celso Otero, Mario Rebollo, and Jose Herrera, who have worked with him since 2006.

Tabarez’s best results are fourth place at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, and winning the 2011 Copa America in Argentina.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation