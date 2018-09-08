Listen Live Sports

Tabary helps McNeese St. dominate Houston Baptist 51-34

September 8, 2018 10:58 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — James Tabary picked apart the Houston Baptist secondary as McNeese State opened Southland Conference play with a 51-34 victory on Saturday night.

Tabary, who threw for 162 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, finished with 355 yards and four TDs on 25-of-32 passing. Houston Baptist’s Bailey Zappe tried to stay with him, passing for 348 yards and three scores, but he was also intercepted twice.

Tabary threw to 12 different receivers with Kylon Highshaw gathering in five for 45 yards.

It was just the second meeting between the schools. The Cowboys won 27-12 last year. It was the first time McNeese (2-0, 1-0) opened league play with a win since 2015.

Tabary sneaked in from the 1 to start the scoring, tossed a 22-yard TD pass to Austin Nelson, following by a 65-yard scoring strike to Cyron Sutton as the Cowboys opened with a 21-0 burst.

Dreshawn Minnieweather rushed for 146 yards and two scores for the Huskies (1-1, 0-1).

