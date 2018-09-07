Listen Live Sports

Tebow ready to end rehab, eager to resume baseball workouts

September 7, 2018 5:24 pm
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Tim Tebow is anxious to return to full baseball workouts once he completes rehab on a broken bone in his right hand that cut short an All-Star season.

Tebow, 31, played his second season in the New York Mets organization. He batted .273 and had six homers and 36 RBIs with Binghamton in the Class Double A Eastern League before his injury in mid-July. Tebow played in the league’s All-Star Game.

Tebow, a college football analyst with the SEC TV Network, was disappointed with the injury but is hopeful his continued improvement will land him in the major leagues.

Tebow was in Columbia Friday as part of the network’s programming tied to No. 3 Georgia at No. 24 South Carolina on Saturday.

