Texans safety Andre Hal’s Hodgkin lymphoma is in remission

September 26, 2018 1:48 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans safety Andre Hal’s Hodgkin lymphoma is in remission.

Hal was diagnosed with the disease in May and immediately began treatment. He received the news of his remission on Sept. 18. He chose not to undergo chemotherapy, instead opting for a less aggressive form of treatment with hopes of returning to the field this season.

Along with his medical treatment he also used non-traditional forms of treatment such as acupuncture to aid in his healing efforts.

He says: “I just made sure that I did everything I could to beat this.”

Texans trainer Geoff Kaplan says there is a possibility that Hal could play this season and called his recovery: “the best-case scenario that you could imagine.”

Hal is 26 and in his fifth year with the Texans. He was drafted by Houston in 2014 out of Vanderbilt. He started all 16 games last season and had three interceptions.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

