Texas Tech most points since ’05 in 77-0 shutout over Lamar

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech got more than just another victory in a home opener. The Red Raiders bounced back from a frustrating first game by doing a lot of things they haven’t done in a long time.

True freshman Alan Bowman threw for 282 yards and two scores while playing only the first half, and the Red Raiders had a modern-day team record with seven rushing touchdowns in a 77-0 win over Lamar on Saturday. They won their 19th consecutive home opener with their first shutout since 2006 and most points since 2005.

“That’s what we preach, stopping them from scoring the ball, giving the ball back to the offense so they can get more points on the board,” linebacker Riko Jeffers said.

A week after falling 47-27 against Mississippi in Houston, the Red Raiders (1-1) had their highest-scoring game since an 80-21 win over Sam Houston State in 2005.

Advertisement

“Defensively, I thought it was good to get a shutout,” coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “It wasn’t the cleanest game. Offense, there were way too many penalties. That’s something we talked about, doing the little things and not hurting ourselves. We didn’t get that accomplished. … That was disappointing.”

Despite 14 penalties for 139 yards, including some that took touchdowns off the board, the Red Raiders had their biggest margin of victory since a 79-0 win over Trinity in 1932, seven years after a 120-0 win over Wayland in the school’s first season of football.

Demarcus Felton and freshmen Ta’Zhawn Henry and Sarodorick Thompson each had two rushing touchdowns. Texas Tech hadn’t rushed for more than five TDs in a game since 1950; the school record is 12, which was done twice (1925 and 1932).

Bowman completed 22 of 25 passes and helped the Red Raiders take a 42-0 lead after becoming the fourth freshman quarterback to start a game for them in Kingsbury’s six seasons. The others: Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield and Davis Webb.

“What he’s done really well the last two games is not have negative plays, no sacks, and hasn’t turned the football over,” Kingsbury said. “That’s what we’re looking for. Be efficient, make quick decisions, and eliminate negative plays.”

Lamar (1-1) already trailed 14-0 after having zero net yards on its first three offensive series. The Cardinals finished with 182 yards.

“They’re a great fast-break team. They’re big, strong, physical, fast, and they did a great job,” Lamar coach Mike Schultz said. “The defense was out there just way too long. They wore out, they got tired. They were just out there way too long.”

OTHER TECH QBS

Jett Duffey took over at quarterback after halftime for Tech and ran six times for 81 yards and a touchdown . He was 7-of-9 passing for 93 yards with an interception.

Junior McLane Carter won a three-man competition throughout spring and preseason practice to be the starting quarterback, but he suffered a high left ankle sprain in the first quarter against Ole Miss. Kingsbury said Carter is better but still considered day to day.

THE TAKEAWAY

Lamar: After scoring 70 points in an opener against Kentucky Christian, an NAIA school with about 500 students, the Cardinals found themselves on the opposite side of a rout.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders finished with 683 total yards a week after losing their first game of a season for the first time since 2002. While do so much right against an overmatched opponent, things won’t be nearly as easy moving forward.

LOTS OF FIRSTS

Along with Thompson and Henry scoring their first touchdowns, junior receiver Antoine Wesley (in his 19th game for Tech) and freshman Erik Ezukanma got into the end zone for the first time with TD catches. Ezukanma’s 44-yard score came on a pass from sophomore Colt Garrett on his first career pass attempt.

Wesley made a nifty catch in the first half when a diving defender also had his hands on the Bowman’s pass. Wesley did a quick spin and sprinted the rest of the way for a 66-yard TD .

FORCING TURNOVERS

Texas Tech’s defense had three interceptions and recovered a fumble, marking the 16th consecutive game forcing a turnover. Adrian Frye picked off two passes in the fourth quarter, returning one of them 48 yards for a touchdown .

UP NEXT

Lamar: The Cardinals play their Southland Conference opener at home against Northwestern State next Saturday night.

Texas Tech: Houston (2-0), coming off a 45-18 home win over Arizona and former head coach Kevin Sumlin, travels to Lubbock next Saturday to take on the Red Raiders and Kingsbury, who was one of Sumlin’s assistants with the Cougars. It will be Texas Tech’s final non-conference game.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.